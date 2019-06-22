Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Shifts to cleanup spot
Cain will start in center field and bat cleanup for Saturday's game against the Reds.
The lineup move is a dramatic one for Cain, who has occupied the leadoff spot for the bulk of the past two seasons with Milwaukee. However, with Cain's on-base plunging to .312 this season, manager Craig Counsell will see if catcher Yasmani Grandal can do a better job of sparking the Brewers atop the order. Cain's drop to fourth should put him in better position to drive in runs, but he's unlikely to attempt to steal many bases if he ends up sticking as the cleanup hitter on a permanent basis.
