Cain (opt out) is expected to be ready to play in 2021, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Cain was off to a hot start in 2020, but he opted out after just six games. However, manager Craig Counsell said Thursday that Cain has been working out in preparation for the 2021 campaign, and he's expected to be ready to play when the season gets underway. Assuming he plays in 2021, the 34-year-old should serve as the Brewers' starting center fielder once again.