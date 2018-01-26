Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Signs with Brewers
Cain agreed to a five-year, $80 million deal with the Brewers on Thursday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.
The major-league stove has officially heated up and the Brewers' outfield appears to have gotten that much more crowded. Cain is on the wrong side of 30 years old but has proven he's got plenty left in the tank. The center fielder slashed .300/.363/.440 with 15 home runs and 26 steals while providing solid defensive for the Royals in 2017. With starting-caliber outfielders Ryan Braun, Christian Yelich and Domingo Santana still on the Brewers' active roster, it's probably safe to assume that general manager David Stearns isn't done making moves. Cain's fantasy value should see an uptick in the Brewers' now potent lineup.
