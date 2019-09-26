Play

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Sits after clincher

Cain is not in Thursday's lineup against the Reds.

He has been playing hurt for most of the season and ran into the center-field wall in Wednesday's playoff-clinching win, so it's no surprise to see him head to the bench for the day game. Trent Grisham will start in center field while leading off.

