Cain remains on the bench Monday against the Cubs.
Cain dealt with a quadriceps injury during camp, but he was in the lineup in both of the first two games of the year before sitting twice in a row. Cain, Avisail Garcia and Jackie Bradley are expected to split time in center and right field this season. Through four games, Garcia and Bradley have both started twice, while Cain has gotten the nod just once.
