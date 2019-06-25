Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Sitting after thumb procedure

Cain is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners after undergoing a cryotherapy procedure on his right thumb, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Cain had reportedly been dealing with increased pain in the thumb, which was affecting his play. That's evident in his stats, as he owns a poor .671 OPS on the season and a .582 OPS over his last 18 games. The fact that his poor numbers can be linked to a specific issue brings reason for optimism that he can eventually turn his season around. He won't be available off the bench Tuesday as he's flying back from undergoing the procedure in Los Angeles and may miss Wednesday's game as well, but it doesn't look as though his absence will be a lengthy one.