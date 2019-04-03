Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Sitting out on getaway day

Cain is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

With first pitch for the series finale at 12:35 p.m. EST, manager Craig Counsell will give Cain a day off for the matinee contest. Ben Gamel will check in for Cain in center field and will lead off for the Brewers.

