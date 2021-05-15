Cain is not in the lineup Saturday against Atlanta.
Cain has appeared in 11 games since returning from a strained quadriceps in early May. He's walked a fair amount over that stretch and has a pair of steals, but his .219/.375/.344 line in those games isn't particularly good. Jackie Bradley will be the center fielder in his absence.
