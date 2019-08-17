Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Sitting Saturday

Cain is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.

The Brewers are rotating four guys through three spots in the outfield with Trent Grisham now on the major-league roster, and it will be Cain's turn to take a seat on the bench. Cain had two hits and a stolen base Friday but is still sitting with a .592 OPS in August. He's slashing .261/.341/.378 since the All-Star break.