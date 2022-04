Cain is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Cain will take a seat for the second time in the series, allowing Tyrone Taylor to pick up another turn in center field. The 36-year-old is one of several Milwaukee regulars who has gotten off to a slow start to begin the 2022 campaign; he's gone 3-for-19 while appearing in six of the Brewers' first nine contests.