Cain will remain on the bench Monday against the Padres, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Cain's results this suggest the 36-year-old may not have much left in the tank. His zero percent barrel rate and career-high 24.8 percent strikeout rate have led to a .185/.248/.217 slash line, and he's only stolen a single base. Tyrone Taylor will start in center field for the fourth time in five games Monday.