Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Stays out of lineup

Cain (knee) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

Cain will be on the bench for a third straight contest due to a recurrence of the knee injury that first cropped up early in August. The Brewers seem optimistic that a few days of rest will be all Cain needs to move past the issue, and the expanded September roster means the team won't have to stash him on the injured list while he's on the mend. Trent Grisham should benefit from regular work in the outfield until Cain is deemed ready to go.