Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Steals 23rd base

Cain went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and run scored Sunday against the Cardinals.

Cain reached base on a free pass in the third inning, stole second base and came around to score on a Mike Moustakas double. The steal was his 23rd of the season and fourth in his past 10 games. He is now among the National League leaders in both stolen bases and batting average (.302), anchoring his value.

More News
Our Latest Stories