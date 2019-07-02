Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Still dealing with thumb issue

Cain is starting in center field and batting sixth Tuesday against the Reds, though his thumb went numb after he jammed it Monday night and "there is some level of concern," according to manager Craig Counsell, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Cain appeared to put his thumb issue behind him after receiving a cortisone shot and a cryotherapy injection last week, but it appears as though he's not out of the woods just yet. He did manage to launch a solo blast to spark a late-inning rally for the Brewers in the series opener, so he continues to prove that he can play through the injury. Even so, Cain's status will be worth keeping an eye on heading into the All-Star break.