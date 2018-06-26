Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Still out Tuesday

Cain (groin) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.

Cain would have been facing the team he played for in 2017 had he been in Tuesday's lineup, but he will need at least one more day to recover from his various bumps and bruises. Christian Yelich will get the nod in center field in Cain's place.

