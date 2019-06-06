Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Suffers jammed thumb

Cain exited Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Marlins with a jammed right thumb, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Cain appeared to foul the ball off his foot during the ninth inning but it actually proved to be an issue with his thumb that caused him to leave the game. According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, the veteran outfielder indicated he'll be good to go for Thursday's series finale. The Brewers were already trailing 8-1 when Cain exited the game, so it makes sense that his removal was precautionary.