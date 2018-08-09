Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Swipes 20th base

Cain went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

The stolen base was his 20th of the season -- and first in nearly two weeks -- in just 24 attempts. The 32-year-old continues to be a solid source of speed hitting toward the top of the Milwaukee lineup, and is slashing an impressive .296/.390/.418 on the year.

