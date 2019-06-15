Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Swipes bag
Cain went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Giants.
Cain stole second base in the fifth inning and then came around to score on a Christian Yelich single. The 33-year-old outfielder has seen a significant downturn this season, with seven stolen bases and a .247 average through 65 games, compared to 30 steals and a .308 average last year.
