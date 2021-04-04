Cain is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Jackie Bradley will start in center field and bat fifth against right-hander Michael Pineda. Avisail Garcia was out Saturday and Bradley sat out Opening Day. Two-on, one-off seems like a reasonable expectation moving forward for these non-Christian Yelich Brewers outfielders. Cain is 1-for-7 with a walk and two strikeouts so far this season.