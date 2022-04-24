site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Takes seat Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Cain is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Can started four of the past five games and will head to the bench for the series finale in Philadelphia. Tyrone Taylor will start in center field on Sunday Night Baseball for the Brewers.
