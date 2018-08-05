Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Takes seat Sunday

Cain is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Rockies.

Cain went 0-for-3 with a walk in each of the past two games but will head to the bench Sunday with an additional off day to follow Monday. Christian Yelich will slide over to center field for the Brewers with Eric Thames and Ryan Braun manning right and left field, respectively.

