Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Takes seat Wednesday

Cain is not in Wednesday's starting lineup against the Diamondbacks.

Cain will get the day off as Christian Yelich will take his place in center field, yielding a start in left field for Hernan Perez. Cain has been on a tear of late, slashing .320/.414/.500 over the course of his last 14 games.

