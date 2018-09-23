Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Takes swings, might return soon

Cain (ribs) took indoor swings before and during Milwaukee's Saturday game and didn't report any issues, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Manager Craig Counsell called this a "good sign", and Rosiak wrote "Getting him back [Sunday] would be big" for Brewers, so that possibility is in play. Cain hasn't played since he left Tuesday's contest with the injury.

