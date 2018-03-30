Cain went 3-for-5 with a stolen base in the Brewers' Opening Day victory over the Padres.

Cain occupied the top spot in the Brewers' batting order and immediately provided the Brewers the on-base skills they were seeking when they signed Cain during the offseason. Expect him to remain atop, or at least near the top, of the batting order moving forward.

