Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Three hits in victory

Cain went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Monday's victory over the Marlins.

Cain is playing through a balky knee, but that did not stop him from reaching base three times Monday, and nine times over the last four games he started. Cain's numbers have slipped from last season, but he has hit better since the All-Star break, hitting .273/.353/.364 after putting up a .246/.309/.352 slash line in the first half. The sore knee could lead to Cain getting rest here and there the rest of the way, but with the Brewers still in the playoff hunt, expect him to take the field as much as possible.