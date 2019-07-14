Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Three hits in win
Cain went 3-for-5 with a double in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Giants.
The veteran center fielder endured a rough first half, heading into the All-Star break with a .661 OPS that would be his lowest mark since his first season as a regular player for the Royals in 2013, so Saturday's performance was encouraging. Cain has six games this year with three hits or more, however -- his problem has been consistency, not ability. The Brewers still seem content with him at the top of the order for now, but rookie Keston Hiura's .350 OBP could make him a threat to dislodge Cain if he doesn't pick up the pace.
