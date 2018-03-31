Cain went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two runs and a stolen base in the Brewers' 8-6 win over the Padres on Friday.

With five hits and a pair of stolen bases through Milwaukee's first two games, Cain has been the steadying force atop the order that the Brewers anticipated he would be after inking him to a five-year, $80 million contract in January. Since the Brewers have faced left-handed starters in their first two games, there's a good possibility that Christian Yelich will end up replacing Cain as the team's table setter against righties, but Cain is only expected to drop one spot in the order in those scenarios and shouldn't see his robust fantasy outlook impacted much as a result.