Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Triples and doubles Wednesday

Cain went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, a walk and two runs scored in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.

Cain started the game off with a bang, smashing his first triple of the season to leadoff the first then coming around to score on the same play on an error by Brian Dozier. The 32-year-old's average has been hovering around .300 for a while now, and he continues to be among the National League leaders in both OBP (.394) and stolen bases (19) where he ranks fourth and sixth, respectively.

More News
Our Latest Stories