Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Triples and doubles Wednesday

Cain went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, a walk and two runs scored in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.

Cain started the game off with a bang, smashing his first triple of the season to leadoff the first then coming around to score on the same play on an error by Brian Dozier. The 32-year-old's average has been hovering around .300 for a while now, and he continues to be among the National League leaders in both OBP (.394) and stolen bases (19) where he ranks fourth and sixth, respectively.