Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Unlikely to return before Monday
Cain (quadriceps) isn't expected to return from the injured list before Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
A strained left quadriceps has kept Cain on the sidelines for over two and a half weeks. He took part in a simulated game Thursday but still needs a few more days before he's ready to go.
