Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Will sit Monday

Cain (hand) will be held out of Monday's series opener against the Nationals but is expected to be back Tuesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Cain exited Sunday afternoon's contest after being struck by a pitch on his left hand, although he managed to escape with a bruise. Skipper Craig Counsell stated that he'll give his star center fielder the day off Monday as a precaution before getting Cain back into the starting lineup.