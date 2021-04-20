Cain (quadriceps) still hasn't resumed baseball activities, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
Cain was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with left quadriceps discomfort, and it seems as though he'll require longer than 10 days to fully recover. The Brewers should have a better idea on a timetable for his return once the veteran centerfielder starts to ramp up baseball activities.
More News
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Headed to injured list•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Exits with quad discomfort•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Sitting Saturday•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Plates all four runs Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Checks back into starting nine•
-
Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Day-to-day with oblique issue•