Brewers' Lucas Erceg: Back in action for Biloxi
Erceg (head) returned to action Thursday for Double-A Biloxi, going 0-for-3 with a run, a walk and a strikeout in Birmingham.
He was sidelined for a couple days after a pitch struck his helmet in Monday's game, but fortunately avoided a DL stint, and presumably avoided a concussion. Erceg has cooled off a bit, hitting .222 with one home run and eight strikeouts over his last 36 at-bats, but still boasts an impressive .306/.378/.417 slash line on the young season.
