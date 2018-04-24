Erceg is day-to-day after being struck by a pitch on the helmet in a game with Double-A Biloxi on Monday, according to MiLB.com.

According to the report Erceg "seemed alert and spoke with Shuckers athletic trainer Kevin Creighton before getting to his feet," which provides optimism regarding his status moving forward. Erceg is hitting .319/.385/.435 through 18 games with Biloxi this season.