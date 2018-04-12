Brewers' Lucas Erceg: Faring well in Double-A debut
Erceg is 10-for-26 (.385) with four doubles, four RBI, and a 2:4 BB:K through six games with Double-A Biloxi.
Erceg is playing at the Double-A level for the first time, but he has not encountered any trouble yet, building upon the .864 OPS he posted over 26 games last August. Erceg's stock got a slight boost late last year, but it could see a far more significant bump if he continues handling Double-A pitching with ease.
More News
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...