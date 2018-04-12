Erceg is 10-for-26 (.385) with four doubles, four RBI, and a 2:4 BB:K through six games with Double-A Biloxi.

Erceg is playing at the Double-A level for the first time, but he has not encountered any trouble yet, building upon the .864 OPS he posted over 26 games last August. Erceg's stock got a slight boost late last year, but it could see a far more significant bump if he continues handling Double-A pitching with ease.