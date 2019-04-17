Erceg has gone 9-for-23 (.391) with three home runs, eight RBI, and an 8:7 BB:K over his last eight games with Triple-A San Antonio.

Erceg started the minor-league season just 1-for-11, but he has been on fire since, both getting on base and hitting for power at a stellar clip. This is Erceg's first full campaign at the Triple-A level, and it could not have started much better for him. It's a bit of a long shot he will make his big-league debut this year given he is not on the Brewers' 40-man roster, plus his fellow San Antonio infielders are much more experienced, but a big season would still go a long way toward increasing his long-term value.