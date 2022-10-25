Erceg signed a minor-league deal with the Brewers on Tuesday and received an invitation to major league camp, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Erceg was used exclusively as a reliever in the minors last season after beginning his career as an infielder. He spent most of his time in Triple-A Nashville, where he posted a 3.43 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP over 39.1 innings out of the bullpen. Considering the struggles that Milwaukee's bullpen dealt with down the stretch in 2022, it's very possible that Erceg will be able to earn a spot on the Brewers' 40-man roster by the end of camp.