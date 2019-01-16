Brewers' Lucas Erceg: Invited to major-league camp
Erceg was invited to the Brewers' major-league spring training camp Wednesday.
Erceg earned the invitation despite a subpar showing for Double-A Biloxi last season, in which he posted a .248/.306/.382 line with 13 homers in 123 games. Those numbers simply aren't good enough for a third baseman, so Erceg's odds of earning his major-league debut this year appear low unless his output improves significantly.
