Erceg signed a minor-league deal with the Brewers on Tuesday that includes an invitation to major-league camp for spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Erceg was used exclusively as a reliever in the minors last season after beginning his professional career as an infielder. He spent most of his time at Triple-A Nashville in 2022, posting a 3.43 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 39.1 innings out of the bullpen. Considering the struggles that Milwaukee's bullpen dealt with down the stretch in 2022, Erceg could get the chance to earn a spot on the Brewers' 40-man roster by the end of camp.