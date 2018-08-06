Brewers' Lucas Erceg: Picking it up at Double-A level
Erceg has hit .305/.349/.513 with eight home runs and 24 RBI over 41 games since the Double-A All-Star break.
Erceg owned just a .629 OPS on the season when the first half came to a close, but his recent hot streak has boosted that number nearly 100 points to .717. His early struggles took some shine off his prospect status, but he still remains one of the top young hitters in the Brewers' system.
