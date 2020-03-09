Play

Erceg was reassigned to minor league camp Monday.

Erceg took 22 at-bats with the big club this spring but recorded a hit in just four of them. He was considered one of the Brewers' better prospects a few years a go, but down seasons at both the Double-A and Triple-A levels leave him a fringe prospect for now. Erceg will presumably open 2020 at the Triple-A level, so he could at least give himself a shot to play at the top level if he can make some strides in the average and on-base departments.

