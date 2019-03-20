Brewers' Lucas Erceg: Will open in minors
Erceg has been informed he won't break camp with the Brewers, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The news is hardly a surprise, as Erceg has yet to play above Double-A and struggled there last season, hitting .248/.306/.382 in 123 games for Biloxi. It's unknown whether he'll have to repeat Double-A or will open the season with Triple-A San Antonio.
