Erceg (head) will receive a couple days off after a pitch struck his helmet Monday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Fortunately, it looks like Erceg avoided a serious injury, although he'll receive some time off as a precautionary measure. Once he returns, Erceg will look to continue his strong start to the season at Double-A Biloxi. Over 18 games he's hit .319 with an .820 OPS.