Brewers' Luis Castro: Inks minor-league deal with Brewers

Castro signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Thursday.

The 24-year-old had a .971 OPS with 27 home runs and 105 RBI over 127 games in the minors last season, and will look to continue his development in the Brewers' farm system. Castro saw his first action at the Double-A level last year, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him play in Double-A at some point in 2020.

