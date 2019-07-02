Brewers' Luis Medina: Goes to Brewers for $1.3 million

Medina agreed to a $1.3 million deal with the Brewers, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

As a left-handed hitter with plus raw power and a projectable 6-foot-2, 168-pound frame, Medina is a very intriguing prospect for dynasty leagues. He won't be much of a threat on the bases and may end up in left field, so it will have to be Medina's bat that carries him. He has shown power to all fields, and could develop into a middle-of-the-order hitter down the road.

