Ortiz (illness) has been cleared to start Tuesday for Double-A Biloxi.

Ortiz had been running a fever over the weekend, which prompted Biloxi to scratch him from his scheduled turn Sunday. After a couple days off to recover, it sounds like the right-hander is feeling healthy again, so the illness isn't something that should hinder him the rest of the way. Ortiz has compiled a 3.57 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 72:31 K:BB over 80.2 innings in the Southern League this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast