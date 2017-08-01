Brewers' Luis Ortiz: Cleared to start Tuesday
Ortiz (illness) has been cleared to start Tuesday for Double-A Biloxi.
Ortiz had been running a fever over the weekend, which prompted Biloxi to scratch him from his scheduled turn Sunday. After a couple days off to recover, it sounds like the right-hander is feeling healthy again, so the illness isn't something that should hinder him the rest of the way. Ortiz has compiled a 3.57 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 72:31 K:BB over 80.2 innings in the Southern League this season.
