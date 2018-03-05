Brewers' Luis Ortiz: Expected to toss 100-plus innings in 2018
Ortiz is healthy and looks to throw over 100 innings for the first time in his career in 2018, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Ortiz started 20 games at Double-A Biloxi in 2017, finishing with a 4.01 ERA across 94.1 innings. Manager Craig Counsell thinks highly of Milwaukee's 2014 first-round draft pick and wants him to throw at least 100 innings this season. Ortiz worked on flexibility during the offseason to help prevent injuries, something that's plagued him in the past.
