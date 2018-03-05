Ortiz is healthy and looks to throw over 100 innings for the first time in his career in 2018, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Ortiz started 20 games at Double-A Biloxi in 2017, finishing with a 4.01 ERA across 94.1 innings. Manager Craig Counsell thinks highly of Milwaukee's 2014 first-round draft pick and wants him to throw at least 100 innings this season. Ortiz worked on flexibility during the offseason to help prevent injuries, something that have plagued him in the past.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-greinke.jpg

    Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0

    Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...

  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...