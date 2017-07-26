Brewers' Luis Ortiz: Impressive in back-to-back starts
Over his last two starts, Ortiz allowed one earned run and posted a 13:0 K:BB over 13 innings.
Ortiz owned a 4.12 ERA and 1.27 WHIP as recently as July 13, but thanks to his last two outings, he now sits with a 3.57 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through 17 starts this season. He remains one of the top starting pitching prospects in the Brewers organization.
