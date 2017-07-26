Over his last two starts, Ortiz allowed one earned run and posted a 13:0 K:BB over 13 innings.

Ortiz owned a 4.12 ERA and 1.27 WHIP as recently as July 13, but thanks to his last two outings, he now sits with a 3.57 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through 17 starts this season. He remains one of the top starting pitching prospects in the Brewers organization.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast