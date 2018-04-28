Ortiz was placed on the disabled list with hamstring tightness, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ortiz has a 2.11 ERA in 21.1 innings for Double-A Biloxi so far this season, striking out 24.7 percent of batters while walking 7.9 percent. He possesses three solid pitchers in his fastball, slider and changeup and profiles as a future mid-rotation or back-end starter.