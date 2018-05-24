Ortiz (hamstring) has been activated from the disabled list and will start Thursday night with Double-A Biloxi, team broadcaster Garrett Greene reports.

Ortiz missed over a month with his hamstring injury, but he is ready to get back on the bump. Ortiz posted a 2.11 ERA and 22:7 K:BB in 21.1 innings over four outings prior to his injury.

